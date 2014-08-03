Suspect wanted after Murphysboro Walmart robbed of cash

Surveillance footage of the possible suspect. (Source: Murphysboro Police Department)

Surveillance footage of the possible suspect. (Source: Murphysboro Police Department)

Police are looking for a suspect after a robbery at the Murphysboro Walmart Saturday night.



According to Murphysboro police, it happened around 10:22 p.m.



Officers say a black male approached the service desk and told the clerk he wanted money and implied he had a gun.



The suspect was given an undetermined amount of money and left the store.



No one was injured.



Anyone with information is asked to call police at 618-684-2121.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

