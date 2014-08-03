Woman, boy die 3 days after Hwy. 61 crash

A woman and a young boy have died three days after being involved in a crash on Highway 61 that injured three other people.



The crash happened just north of Jackson around 3:15 p.m. when 39-year-old Regina A. Mize ran off the road, over-corrected and then came back onto the road, hitting a van driven by Bertha M. Foster, 70, head on, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.



Mize and two of her passengers, 17-year-old Victoria R. Kelley and 8-year-old Justin T. Murphy, were all seriously injured and taken to Saint Francis Medical Center.



Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton confirms that Mize and Murphy passed away on August 6 from injuries they sustained in the crash.



Nathan C. Kelley, 15, who was also a passenger in Mize's vehicle, and Foster both suffered minor injuries and were also taken to Saint Francis Medical Center.



After the crash Mize had been charged with three felony counts of second-degree assault, felony possession of a controlled substance and not wearing a seat belt, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.



