Tax-free weekend a success for Heartland stores

The tax-free weekend was busy for some Heartland area stores.

A regional spokesperson for Dollar General says that stores have been busier than normal this weekend, with back to school sales and the tax-free weekend.

Employees at the Dollar General on Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau say they were busier than expected.

The stores carry school supplies and school uniforms for area schools.

Some stores brought in extra employees to help.

A Dollar General store employee said the building was packed on Saturday.

The employee said the tax-free weekend could help benefit families that normally might struggle buying for school this time of year.

