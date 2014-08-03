Wickliffe-Cairo Bridge restricted to one-lane starting Monday

One lane of the US 51 Ohio River Bridge will be restricted between Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Cairo, Illinois starting Monday, August 4.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the bridge will be inspected daily over the next two weeks.

Drivers should be alert for equipment, flaggers, and inspectors on the bridge deck close to traffic flow.

Drivers should be prepared to encounter lane restrictions between about 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., each day.

There may be times when inspectors may not require lane restrictions. The lane restrictions are on a short section of the bridge. Delays should be minimal.

Contractors say all Kentucky bridges get a detailed inspection every two years with long-span river and lake bridges getting an additional walk-through inspection every year.

The Wickliffe-Cairo Bridge carries US 51, US 60, and US 62 traffic across the Ohio River at US 51 Kentucky mile point 7.372.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.