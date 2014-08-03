Scott County man accused of assault

Authorities say a Scott County man is accused of domestic assault.

Billy Abernathy, Jr., 33, of Oran was charged with second degree domestic assault.

According to the sheriff's office at around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault in the 300 block of Bronaugh Street in Morley, Missouri.

Deputies noticed the victim had a number of obvious injuries.

A witness at the scene told officers that he heard the victim yelling “no, no”, and saw Abernathy leave the home. The witness found the victim unconscious.

Deputies found Abernathy at his home on Highway 77 and took him into custody. He was booked into Scott County Jail.

Bond has been set by the court at $2,500.00 cash only.

