2 juveniles facing burglary charges in Kennett

Two juveniles are facing burglary charges after being accused of shoplifting from a store in Kennett.

Shortly before 3:50 p.m. on Aug. 1, officers were dispatched to Walmart on a shoplifting call.

Officers learned two juveniles inside the store were seen on the stores surveillance on previous dates shoplifting.

They took both juveniles to the Kennett Police Department and turned them over to the Dunklin County Juvenile Office.

During the investigation, officers learned that both juveniles were previously banned from the Wal-Mart property for other shoplifting.

Due to the juveniles having been banned from the store, one was charged with four counts of first-degree burglary and the other with three counts of first-degree burglary.

