Man killed after crash in Bootheel

A northeast Arkansas man is dead following a wreck in Dunklin County Saturday night.



According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the deadly one-car crash happened shortly after 9:45 p.m. on Hwy. 25, two miles south of Clarkton.



Police say Cheil W. Cardenas of Piggott, Arkansas died at the scene.



Cardenas was driving when his car ran off the road, according to troopers. The car then overturned and Cardenas was thrown from the vehicle.



He was not wearing a seat belt, according to troopers working the crash.



