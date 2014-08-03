Man critically injured in motorcycle vs. mini-van crash

A Kentucky man is in Critical condition after the motorcycle he was on slammed into a mini-van.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Oaks Road and John L. Puryear Drive in Paducah.

Police say 89-year-old Ronnie Baucum of Paducah was behind the wheel of a 2008 Kia Sedona heading southbound on John L. Puryear Drive.

Investigators say Baucum attempted to make a left turn onto Oaks Road, and didn’t see 62-year-old Bobby Story’s 2009 Yamaha motorcycle approaching in the northbound lane. Baucum reportedly pulled into its path of the motorcycle, causing the bike to crash into the mini-van.

Story was thrown from the motorcycle. Investigators say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but still sustained serious injuries.

Story was transported to a local hospital. He was later air lifted to a Nashville hospital where he's said to be in stable, but critical condition.

Baucum was also taken to a hospital to be checked for injuries, but was later released.

Officers shut down northbound lanes of John L. Puryear Drive for about an hour as crews worked to clean up the crash scene.

