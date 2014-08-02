McConnell, Grimes trade barbs Fancy Farm picnic

Thousands of barbeque fans and politicians descended on the western Kentucky town of Fancy Farm, in Graves County on Saturday.

It is a tradition known for drawing some of the biggest politicians in the state for more than 130 years.

Organizers say in its 134-year history, this year's event was the biggest so far.

Republican Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his challenger, Democrat Alison Lundergan Grimes, made speeches.

Environmental regulations, health care and government spending were all topics of interest.

Grimes questioned McConnell's policy and McConnell typed Grimes as an unconditional supporter of President Obama.

"If Mitch McConnell were a TV show, he'd be Mad Men," Grimes said. "Treating women unfairly, stuck in 1968, and ending this season."

"There's only one thing that Barack Obama needs to keep his grip on power, he needs the U.S. Senate," McConnell said.

The race is highly contested. It could control the outcome of the Senate.

Currently, the Democrats have the U.S. Senate, and the Republicans the House.

As a side note, state Agriculture Commissioner James Comer announced at Fancy Farm he was throwing his hat in the ring and running for governor on the GOP ticket.

