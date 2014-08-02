More than 1,000 kids get school supplies at Sikeston event

Children in the southeast Missouri area took part in getting supplies to be ready for this upcoming school year.

More than 1000 children were given notebooks, pens, erasers, backpacks, binders and much more at the YMCA in Sikeston. The event was hosted by Hopefest.

Free haircuts, health and dental examinations, food, and music were available as well. Parents say the event was much needed.

They say it is a struggle due to the economy to be ready with new school clothes and the essential items needed for their children.

One parent said the free supplies save her hundreds of dollars, which can go towards food for her family.

Brad Aycock with Hopefest says there is a great need in the area and wanted to make sure to do their part to help better our children's education.

Aycock also said that they speak with the families as well to see what areas the children need most of, so they can make a bigger impact to enrich the minds of children.

Children and families came from all over the southeast Missouri area, and as far away as Poplar Bluff.

