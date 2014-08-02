Sheriff's office works 2 injury wrecks in Graves County

The Graves County sheriff's office worked two separate injury related wrecks on Saturday.

According to the sheriff's office, the first wreck happened on Tom Drive.

Around 1:20 p.m., a small Roketa brand scooter left the road on the right side.

The vehicle flipped and threw the driver off. The 28-year-old driver from Mayfield had injuries to her right shoulder and left leg. Mayfield-Graves County Ambulance took her to Jackson Purchase hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries.

The second wreck happened on Rohrer Rd. in the Dublin Community.

Shortly after 2 p.m., an ATV driven by a 13-year-old was south on Rohrer Rd. The vehicle was traveling too fast to make the curve and left the road on the right side.

The vehicle traveled down into the creek and then flipped over. It rolled over the teenage driver and her 16-year-old passenger.

Mayfield-Graves County Ambulance took the passenger to Western Baptist Hospital for evident injuries to his head and neck area.

The sheriff’s office was assisted that scene by Wingo Fire Department.

