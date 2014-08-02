Fancy Farm speeches - Cottonwood supporters hold rally - Honeywell workers locked out

Fancy Farm speeches - Cottonwood supporters hold rally - Honeywe - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

It was a day of barbeque and big political speeches in western Kentucky. Nick Chabarria has the details from Fancy Farm, Kentucky tonight on Heartland News.

Hundreds of folks came out to Lawless Harley Davidson in Scott City on Saturday to show their support for the Cottonwood Treatment facility in Cape Girardeau.

United Steel Workers Union members at the Honeywell Uranium Conversion Plant in Metropolis are locked out of the plant again.

An unsealed court document shows that a man accused of killing two Cairo bank workers may have had some help.

The humane society is searching for two dogs taken on Friday night.

Thanks to all who helped 'Stuff the Bus' at locations today around the Heartland!

An American doctor infected with the deadly Ebola virus in Africa arrived via ambulance at an Atlanta hospital Saturday.

Dozens of moms and babies came out to Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau on Saturday to support breastfeeding awareness.

Trending on Facebook: World Wrestling Entertainment is known for its bone-crushing body slams, but now the company is slamming some of its workers.

Bryan McCormick says if you are going out tonight it will be mostly clear and mild.

Josh Frydman will have the latest from SEMO football practice, RamsFest and more on the St. Louis Cardinals' new pitchers!

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:26 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:26:44 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

