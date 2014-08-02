Fancy Farm speeches - Cottonwood supporters hold rally - Honeywell workers locked out

Workers are locked out of the Honeywell plant.

It was all politics and BBQ in western KY today.

It was a day of barbeque and big political speeches in western Kentucky. Nick Chabarria has the details from Fancy Farm, Kentucky tonight on Heartland News.

Hundreds of folks came out to Lawless Harley Davidson in Scott City on Saturday to show their support for the Cottonwood Treatment facility in Cape Girardeau.

United Steel Workers Union members at the Honeywell Uranium Conversion Plant in Metropolis are locked out of the plant again.

An unsealed court document shows that a man accused of killing two Cairo bank workers may have had some help.

The humane society is searching for two dogs taken on Friday night.

Thanks to all who helped 'Stuff the Bus' at locations today around the Heartland!

An American doctor infected with the deadly Ebola virus in Africa arrived via ambulance at an Atlanta hospital Saturday.

Dozens of moms and babies came out to Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau on Saturday to support breastfeeding awareness.

Trending on Facebook: World Wrestling Entertainment is known for its bone-crushing body slams, but now the company is slamming some of its workers.

Bryan McCormick says if you are going out tonight it will be mostly clear and mild.

Josh Frydman will have the latest from SEMO football practice, RamsFest and more on the St. Louis Cardinals' new pitchers!

Have a great night -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer