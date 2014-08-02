Boy Scout Troop 4 celebrates 90 years

Nearly 100 people came out to show their support for the Boy Scout Troop 4 celebrating being an organization for 90 years at the First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau.



Members we spoke to say this is the oldest Troops in the state of Missouri. We spoke with a few members present that were members back in 1939 and 1940. They say a lot has changed since they were in the troop. They also feel proud the troop is still going strong after mine decades.



Freck Shivelbine says he remembers one time they set up camp in Sedgewickville, Missouri.



While there he heard about what was happening at Pearl Harbor. This memory he will always remember because he was with a troop when this happened and helped shape his life.

At the celebration on Saturday, they also retired a worn and faded flag by burning it outside as a sign of respect.



Troop 4 was officially chartered with the National Boy Scout organization on May 1, 1924.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

