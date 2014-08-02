MO teens caught with drugs, guns in KY

ARLINGTON, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Troopers conducted a traffic safety check point late Friday night on US 51 at the Carlisle/Hickman County line.

While conducting the check point, a state trooper came in contact with 18-year-old Brian M. Kliethermes of Freeburg, Missouri who was driving a Tacoma.

During initial contact, the trooper noticed what appeared to be marijuana on the shirt and lap of Kliethermes. After further search, troopers seized a small plastic bag containing cocaine, additional marijuana, a 9 mm rifle, and over $2300 cash.

Kliethermes was placed under arrest and charged with DUI 1st offense, trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense - cocaine, trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 oz, 1st offense, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – cocaine, possession of marijuana, and failure to wear seatbelt violation.

Kliethermes was booked in the Ballard County Detention Center.

A 17-year-old juvenile passenger, from Westphalia, Missouri was also taken into custody and booked in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.

She was charged with trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, trafficking in marijuana less than 8 oz, 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

