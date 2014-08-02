FBI: Suspect in fatal bank heist may have had help

A man accused of killing two women and critically injuring another at a Cairo bank appeared in federal court in Benton, Illinois on Tuesday, June 10.

A man accused of killing two women and critically injuring another at a Cairo bank appeared in federal court in Benton, Illinois on Tuesday, June 10.

A man accused of killing two women and critically injuring another at a Cairo bank appeared in federal court in Benton, Illinois on Tuesday, June 10.

A man accused of killing two women and critically injuring another at a Cairo bank appeared in federal court in Benton, Illinois on Tuesday, June 10.

The Cairo Public Library is fronting an effort to build a memorial. It will honor two people killed, and a third woman who was hurt during a bank robbery in May 2014.

The Cairo Public Library is fronting an effort to build a memorial. It will honor two people killed, and a third woman who was hurt during a bank robbery in May 2014.

The Cairo Public Library is fronting an effort to build a memorial. It will honor two people killed, and a third woman who was hurt during a bank robbery in May 2014.

The Cairo Public Library is fronting an effort to build a memorial. It will honor two people killed, and a third woman who was hurt during a bank robbery in May 2014.

Effort to create memorial for those killed, injured in bank robbery

Effort to create memorial for those killed, injured in bank robbery

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) - An unsealed court document shows that a man accused of killing two Illinois bank workers and critically wounding a third during a botched robbery attempt - stabbing one of them more than 50 times - may have had some help.

The FBI alleges in a search warrant application made public that James Watts was heard by the bungled holdup's survivor and seen on the Cairo bank's surveillance video talking to someone on a two-way radio later during the heist.

The radio later was found in Watts' alleged getaway vehicle.

The FBI wrote in the warrant application that other possible suspects may be at large.

Watts is charged with attempted armed bank robbery resulting in death and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.