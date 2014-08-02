FBI: Suspect in fatal bank heist may have had help - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FBI: Suspect in fatal bank heist may have had help

James Watts James Watts

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) - An unsealed court document shows that a man accused of killing two Illinois bank workers and critically wounding a third during a botched robbery attempt - stabbing one of them more than 50 times - may have had some help.

The FBI alleges in a search warrant application made public that James Watts was heard by the bungled holdup's survivor and seen on the Cairo bank's surveillance video talking to someone on a two-way radio later during the heist.

The radio later was found in Watts' alleged getaway vehicle.

The FBI wrote in the warrant application that other possible suspects may be at large.

Watts is charged with attempted armed bank robbery resulting in death and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:26 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:26:44 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    •   
Powered by Frankly