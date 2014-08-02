Hundreds show up in support of keeping Cottonwood facility open

Hundreds of folks came out to Lawless Harley Davidson in Scott City on Saturday to show their support for the Cottonwood Treatment facility in Cape Girardeau.

One mother we spoke with says it's important for her son that Cottonwood stays open. She says her son has benefited more here than any other facility and won't know where to turn once the doors close.

On hand was a variety of games for the children consisting of a bouncy house, face painting, as well as other games. This events focus is to raise awareness of the Cottonwood Treatment facility and help keep it open.

Guest speakers and, door prizes, and raffles are just some of the things that fulfill this day at the event from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cottonwood is set to close due to budget cuts unless they can convince the state otherwise.

The facility is designed to meet the emotional and mental health needs of children.

