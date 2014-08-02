Dozens of moms support breastfeeding cause at Capaha Park

Dozens of moms and babies came out to Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau on Saturday to support breastfeeding awareness.

This was Cape Girardeau's first "Big Latch On" event.

The moms joined a worldwide movement to bring awareness to the importance of breast-feeding.

Erica Haff of Jackson, Missouri said it's crucial to all nursing moms to help normalize breast feeding and to have support, even when in public.

Babies latched on covered or not covered for one minute to bring awareness and be part of the worldwide event.

