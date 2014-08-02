Stuff the Truck pet event in in Cape Girardeau, Jackson benefits shelter

The Cape Girardeau Stuff a Truck for Pets event kicked off in Cape Girardeau and Jackson on Saturday. Trucks and Vans were placed at Petco, Kmart, and the Safe Harbor Shelter in Jackson.

Around 600 pounds were collected in the three locations consisting of food, toys and kitty litter.

According to Mike Engelmann, coordinator with the event, the food and supplies collected are necessary for pets.

He also says the need is great around the area for these pets around the area who don't get the proper nutrition and items to survive.

All donations will be brought to the Safe Harbor Shelter, a no-kill facility in Jackson, Missouri.

