Man escapes TN jail, captured in TX

A jail escapee out of Dyer County, Tennessee has been captured in Texas.



According to Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box, Edward Copeland, Jr. was booked at the Dyer County Jail on burglary charges.



On the afternoon of July 24, Copeland pushed past a correctional officer at the Dyer County Jail and ran out the door.



He was last seen on East Court Street.



On July 31st, Copeland was arrested in Millford, Texas.

