Kennett business reopens after fire destroys building in February

A spokesperson at the Plaza Tire Service building in Kennett, Missouri says they are now open after the building suffered a massive fire on February 1, 2014.

The newly constructed facility has reopened on Wednesday July 30, and in the same spot as the original building at 420 Independence Avenue in Kennett.

The spokesperson says that they are fully equipped and fully back in service and have seen business flowing very good since opening.

Plaza Tire Service owner Scott Rhodes said in February the building was a total loss.

Part of a back wall was taken down by firefighters to get to the fire.

Rhodes says the fire started in the office area. When the store manager opened the front door and saw smoke, he got the one customer out of the building.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.