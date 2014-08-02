2 pitbulls stolen from humane society

The humane society is searching for two dogs taken on Friday night.



The dogs were stolen from the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.



Workers say they are very concerned for the dog's health and well being.



A spokesperson at the humane society says that someone cut a chain to the outside fence where the dogs were kept to gain entry.



This happened sometime between 5 p.m. Friday night and 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Workers came in Saturday morning and found the dogs were missing and the chain on the gate had been cut.

They are offering a $500 reward for their safe return.If you have any information or see the dogs, please contact the Humane Society at 573-334-5837.