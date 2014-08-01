Kids walk in fashion show, help kids in need

Cape Girardeau kids walked the catwalk on Friday night to help other kids who are in need.



Thirty-six boys and girls walked the red carpet as part of a fashion show.



The event benefited Student Santas, a non-profit organization that provides Christmas gifts to children who aren't experiencing anything.



The charity started out in an organizer's basement and has grown so big it's now reaching more than 14,000 kids; and they're not stopping there.



Todd Tumminia emceed the event and said these kids taught him a thing or two about fashion.



