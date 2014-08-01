Cause of West Frankfort home explosion still being decided

The cause of a deadly home explosion in July is still being investigated.



The man hurt in a West Frankfort home explosion later died.

20-year-old Casey Hester passed away in July. Hester went to a St. Louis hospital after his home exploded on July 6.

It was first believed that the explosion was due to a gas leak.

Due to the incident summary report from police, authorities then thought the explosion was due to Hester ingesting/inhaling the pesticide Fipronil.

Now, the actual cause is unknown, pending further investigation, according to the summary report.

According to the report Hester told paramedics that he was using the pesticide when the blast happened.

Hester's clothing is being used as evidence.

Authorities say the home was structurally unsound after the blast and tore it down.

Neighbors say they felt the explosion a block away.

