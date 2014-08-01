Amtrak passengers respond to delays from Carbondale to Chicago

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin wants federal rail officials to look at delays along the Amtrak route from Carbondale to Chicago.Durbin says Canadian National trains block suburban rail crossings and blames the railroad for Amtrak delays.Amtrak supports Durbin, and says the delays inconvenience riders and affects its business.Passengers agree there is room for improvement, but despite delays traveling by train is the best way to go."They were on time majority of the time, the only delays are when it is real bad weather, when it gets to be zero out, the trains cant go real fast," Tony Reynolds said.Durbin's office says there were more than 5,250 crossings blocked for more than 10 minutes during the first quarter 2014.