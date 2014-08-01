Quinn backs Illinois minimum wage increase

The minimum wage debate has become increasingly heated over recent days in Illinois.If approved, the proposed increase would come in stages over the next three and a half years.Restaurant employees and other workers who legally receive a lower salary due to tips would also receive a $1 increase to $5.95.Governor Quinn has pledged his support to raise the state's minimum wage to $10 an hour - and continues to argue it's a good idea."It actually will help our economy a great deal because folks who get a raise in the minimum wage, they don't admire money in the bank vault," Quinn said. "They will go out and spend that money in the local community with local merchants and create other jobs. Studies have shown this all of the country."A statewide advisory referendum will be on the November ballot asking voters whether Illinois' minimum wage should go up.