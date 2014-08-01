Fancy Farm features rare Grimes, McConnell matchup

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's U.S. Senate candidates will appear together on Saturday for just the second time since their contentious campaign launched more than one year ago.

Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Alison Lundergan Grimes are both scheduled to speak at the annual Fancy Farm picnic.

The unique event features a raucous crowd that frequently interrupts candidates' speeches. But it will give Kentucky voters their best chance yet to see the two candidates side by side as the speeches will be broadcast live across the state by Kentucky Educational Television.

Grimes and McConnell have both committed to scheduled debates -- just not the same one. Friday, four University of Kentucky student groups announced they have partnered with eight Kentucky TV stations to host a debate on campus. The campaigns have not committed yet.

