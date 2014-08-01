Kids walk fashion show to help other kids in need - Town welcomes home man injured in Noranda accident

If you've been to downtown Cape Girardeau recently, you may have noticed a booming trend in the area.

Thousands of people are gearing up for the 134th year of the Fancy Farm Picnic on Saturday.

Some kids in Cape Girardeau got dressed up on Friday night to help other children in need. Todd Tumminia was there as 36 children walked the red carpet as part of a fashion show. He'll have more on Student Santas, coming up on Heartland News.



A Portageville man says an accident months ago at a Noranda aluminum facility left him in the hospital for weeks, but on Friday his hometown made sure his homecoming was one to remember. Mollie Lair was there and will have more on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



Barbecue and politics, it's a combination you don't hear often but it's a tradition in Fancy Farm, Kentucky. Nichole Cartmell was there as nearly 15,000 people geared up for the political show on Saturday. You can click here for the story.



The minimum wage debate has become increasingly heated over recent days in Illinois. Allison Twaits talked to Gov. Pat Quinn about his pledge to raise the state's minimum wage. You can click here to see what he said.



A recent weather radar update at the National Weather Service site in Paducah, Kentucky will give scientists a better understanding of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. Bryan McCormick was there and showed us how one single strand of code slashed the time it takes to perform a sweep during tornadoes and storms.



If you have driven or walked around downtown Cape Girardeau recently, you’ve probably noticed a few changes. There are several new businesses as well as a few works-in-progress. Kadee Brosseau talked to some business owners about the trend.

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department says they are starting to see an increase in agricultural thefts in the area. They say deputies took a report on Friday of two batteries being stolen from irrigation equipment in the Gideon area.

Officers with the Carbondale Police Department are finishing an investigation surrounding anti-Semitic sidewalk chalk graffiti. The graffiti was found on Monday in the 400 block of West Elm Street.

In national news, Israeli forces pushed deep into southern Gaza on Friday, searching for an Israeli army officer believed to be captured by Hamas fighters during deadly clashes that shattered an internationally brokered cease-fire.

