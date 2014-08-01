World Breastfeeding Week August 1-7 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

World Breastfeeding Week August 1-7

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

World Breastfeeding Week is being celebrated August 1-7, with the theme - Breastfeeding: A Winning Goal for Life!

Health officials say mothers can succeed in their breastfeeding plans, and they can enjoy a lifetime of benefits for the child.

Research shows breastfeeding reduces chronic and acute diseases, including ear infections, diarrheal diseases, asthma, obesity, and respiratory illnesses, according to the Jackson County health department.

Mothers also could have a decreased risk of breast and ovarian cancers.

“As a mother who has breastfed six beautiful children, I have seen the beneficial impact breastfeeding has had on my family," said . Cheray Salas, Jackson County WIC breastfeeding peer counselor. "It brought my spouse and I closer, helped me bond with my babies, and brought health benefits to my children. Seeing first hand and learning so much about this miraculous gift that nature has given us to sustain the life of our babies, breast milk has become a passion in my life.”

If you would like more information about breastfeeding or available resources, contact the Jackson County Health Department at 618-684-3143 ext. 112 or check out their website at www.jchdonline.org.

