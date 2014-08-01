Anti-Semitic chalk graffiti investigation underway in Carbondale - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Anti-Semitic chalk graffiti investigation underway in Carbondale

(Source: Carbondale PD) (Source: Carbondale PD)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Officers with the Carbondale Police Department are finishing an investigation surrounding anti-Semitic sidewalk chalk graffiti.

The graffiti was found on Monday in the 400 block of West Elm Street.

Residents reported the incident to their property owner who then notified police.

The people who found it did not want to file a police report.

The graffiti was several blocks away from their home.

Police say there is no indication the graffiti was directed toward them, or any other specific person.

Police say the sidewalk chalk graffiti contained four words, which was an apparent attempt to compare or connect Nazism to those of Jewish faith, and those of the Jewish faith to Palestine.

The other graffiti consisted of words, phrases and short statements.

Police say the graffiti was removed from the sidewalk.

Officers learned that most of work was done by several individuals who attended a nearby college house party. Partygoers began writing random words, phrases and statements with chalk on the sidewalk.

The author of the specific graffiti in question has not been identified.

The police department is requesting the public’s assistance in determining the identity of the author of the graffiti in question and the names of those persons who attended the house party.

That party happened between July 21 and July 24, 2014.

Police say a representative of the SIU student Jewish organization was notified of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200

