New Illinois law cuts hunting, fishing fees for seniors

A new law will cut hunting and fishing fees for Illinois seniors.

On Friday, Illinois Governor Pat Quinn signed new legislation that will benefit residents who love to hunt and fish.

Quinn visited Crab Orchard Lake to sign the new law that will reduce sport fishing and hunting license fees to one dollar for anyone over 75 years of age.

Senator Gary Forby and Representative Jack Franks sponsored the bill, which they hope will get more senior citizens and their families to enjoy the outdoors more.

"I think it is really something, fishing or hunting that goes through the generation, families pass that tradition on and we want to make sure out citizens who are older than 75 can get a very affordable license," Governor Quinn said.

Lawmakers say state residents 75 or older will now see reduced or eliminated hunting and fishing license fees under legislation signed on Friday, Aug. 1.

The new law cuts certain fees to $1 or eliminates them.

“After a lifetime of buying licenses and stamps, we are making it easier for seniors to afford hunting and fishing," Forby said. "Every senior should be able to enjoy the outdoors regardless if they’re on a fixed income."

The law completely waives the cost of salmon, inland trout, migratory waterfowl, pheasant and habitat stamps.

House Bill 4329 takes effect immediately.

