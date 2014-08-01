Murphysboro woman sentenced for meth related charge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murphysboro woman sentenced for meth related charge

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A southern Illinois woman has been sentenced for her role in making methamphetamine.

Toni J. Johnson, 33, of Murphysboro, Illinois, pleaded guilty to one-count indictment charging conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine, according to the US state's attorney's office.

Johnson was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison, to be followed by 3 years of supervised release, and she was fined $250.

Between 2009 and October 2013 in Union and Jackson Counties, trial evidence showed Johnson was involved with others in making meth.

According to the US state's attorney, Johnson stole anhydrous ammonia and obtained pseudoephedrine pills to make the drug.

During a February 2013, search of Johnson’s Carbondale hotel room, agents found an oxygen tank containing anhydrous ammonia, along with other meth-making materials.

The district court said that Johnson was responsible for around 200 grams of pseudoephedrine, which the court said was used for manufacturing methamphetamine.

Two co-defendants have pleaded guilty to their role in the methamphetamine conspiracy and are awaiting sentencing.

Two co-defendants have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting jury trial.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Murphysboro Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The Illinois State Police Methamphetamine Response Team, Carbondale Police Department, and Union County State’s Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.

