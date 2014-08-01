Harrisburg man sentenced for child sexual assault

A Harrisburg man has been sentenced for a sexual assault involving a child.

According to the Saline County state's attorney, Eric G. Nichols, 42, pleaded guilty to two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

He was sentenced to two consecutive 15-year terms in the Illinois Department of Corrections. This will be followed by supervised release and he'll have to register as a sex offender for life.

Illinois State Police led the investigation.

