Cape Girardeau business owners say downtown area is booming

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

If you have driven or walked around downtown Cape Girardeau recently, you've probably noticed a few changes.

There are several new businesses as well as a few works-in-progress. It’s a boom in business trend that’s spreading throughout the downtown area.

Sally Suchman owns Muriel’s Garden. She said opening her own shop is a dream come true.

"I've always loved flowers and mom did too, she had a beautiful garden,” Suchman said.

She named the store after her mother and now she and her daughters run it together. They say there's no better place for their family business than downtown Cape Girardeau.

"I’ve always loved downtown Cape,” Suchman said. “I like the energy, I like the people down here."

Other business owners agree that downtown Cape is the place to be.

"We love the downtown community." Katie Britt, one of the owners at Dynamite Coffee said.

Britt said business is booming.

"We found that downtown was our nitch,” Britt said.

However, it's not just smaller shops that are settling in downtown.

"We are going to have a fabulous retail space." Michael Rust, owner of Rust and Martin Interior Design, said.

Rust and Martin is gearing up to move in. Workers are currently restoring the building.

"I love downtown because I came down here as a kid,” Rust said. “It feels like Cape to me."

Rust said not only is the building a great find, but moving to downtown is a smart business move.

"I would not be investing the amount of money in this area if I didn't think it was a wise investment,” Rust said.

Other business owners have the same idea. A new microbrewery, called Minglewood Brewery, is going in next door to Rust and Martin on Spanish and Broadway. Also, The Bar, located on Spanish Street, which was used for a scene in Gone Girl, is set to open in October.

"Downtown Cape is on the upswing,” Rust said.

So, from retail to restaurants, Downtown Cape Girardeau now has it all.

"There’s just something for everyone in downtown Cape,” Lindsey Smith said.

"It’s wonderful to come back to Cape Girardeau and see all the businesses that have moved in," Phillip Barkett said.

It’s only new businesses that you can check out in downtown Cape Girardeau. There are also events like the farmers market, art exhibits, and Tunes at Twilight on Friday Nights.

