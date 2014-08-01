New Madrid Co. deputies seeing increase in agricultural thefts

The New Madrid County Sheriff's Department says they are starting to see an increase in agricultural thefts in the area.



They say on Friday morning, August 1, deputies took a report of two batteries being stolen from irrigation equipment in the Gideon area. The field was located about .5 mile west of State Highway 153 and .5 mile north of County Road 250.



According to the sheriff's department, the farmer was able to get a picture of the suspect's vehicle in his field at about 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, July 31. It appeared that there were three people in the vehicle.



The vehicle appears to be a 1990s model Ford F-150, blue and silver. The sheriff's office said it has a temp tag on the back.



Deputies say there have been several other agricultural thefts reported in this area recently.



If anyone has any information about this vehicle, please contact Sgt. Danny Ware at 573-748-0148.



You can click here to visit the sheriff's department Facebook page.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.