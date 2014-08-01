Acting provost for SIUC named

An acting provost at Southern Illinois University Carbondale has been named.



Interim Chancellor Paul D. Sarvela announced that Susan M. Ford, interim deal of the Graduate School, will assume the provost's responsibilities effective on Monday, August 4.



Ford, a full-time faculty member since 1980, was chair of the Department of Anthropology from 2005 to 2011 and has led the graduate school since November 2012.



According to Sarvela, James E. Garvey, interim vice chancellor for research, will assume additional responsibilities for the graduate school due to Ford's new role.



"Both Dr. Ford and Dr. Garvey are experienced faculty educators and researchers who are widely respected on campus and within their fields," Sarvela said. "I look forward to working with them in their new roles."



Both appointments are subject to approval of the SIU Board of Trustees, which will meet in September.



