Williamson Co. man faces multiple child sexual assault charges

A Williamson County man is facing child sexual assault charges.



David R. Olson, 43, was arrested on Thursday, July 31. He was charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. He was taken to the Williamson County Jail.



The investigation was conducted by Williamson County Sheriff's Office detectives and DCFS.



Olson is currently on probation for sexual exploitation of a child and is currently a registered sex offender.



His bond was set at $2 million on the current charges.



