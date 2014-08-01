Williamson Co. man faces multiple child sexual assault charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Williamson Co. man faces multiple child sexual assault charges

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
David R. Olson (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office) David R. Olson (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
David R. Olson (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office) David R. Olson (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A Williamson County man is facing child sexual assault charges.

David R. Olson, 43, was arrested on Thursday, July 31. He was charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. He was taken to the Williamson County Jail.

The investigation was conducted by Williamson County Sheriff's Office detectives and DCFS.

Olson is currently on probation for sexual exploitation of a child and is currently a registered sex offender.

His bond was set at $2 million on the current charges.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Fri. night-Sat. noon due to snow

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:26 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:26:44 GMT

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

    A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:24:31 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    •   
Powered by Frankly