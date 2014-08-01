St. Charles man dies from fireworks injury - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

St. Charles man dies from fireworks injury

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - A 51-year-old St. Charles man who was seriously injured when he picked up a firework in his yard following Fourth of July festivities has died.

Family members say Mike Keen died Monday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Keen was working in his yard on July 5 when he grabbed what appeared to be a spent mortar. The shell instead exploded when he picked it up, causing internal bleeding, chest and facial injuries, shrapnel wounds and the loss of several fingers. Police don't suspect foul play.

A benefit poker run and pig roast are planned for Saturday at Charlie's Pub in St. Charles. A car wash fundraiser is planned for Sunday at Huck's Food Store in St. Peters.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

