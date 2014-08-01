9 face meth related charges after investigation

Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office say nine people now face meth-related charges after a drug investigation.

An investigation led them to Graves County where the source was of the meth supply.

It began around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, where deputies say Betty Rogers and Eric McDowell were found with meth and scales in their car after a traffic stop.

A short time later, deputies stopped a vehicle driven by William Cathey on Blandville Road. Investigators say Cathey dropped some meth on the ground and tried to hide it. Cathey was later taken into custody.

Then, warrants were served early Thursday on Forest Avenue and Highland Church Road in McCracken County.

Detectives took Samuel LeFevre into custody at his Forest Avenue home after meth, marijuana, digital scales and cash were found.

During the search on Highland Church Road at Cathey's home, detectives found David Frensley and Megan Parkins.

Investigators say Parkins tried to hide meth behind a TV while officers were coming inside the home. Frensley and Parkins were taken into custody. Detectives say they found meth packaged for sale, scales, marijuana and drug paraphernalia from the home.

While at the home, Frensley’s cell phone began receiving messages from Jeri McKenzie and Anthony McIntosh -who detectives say were wanting to buy meth.

Detectives corresponded with the couple by text message and agreed to sell them meth.

The couple arrived at the home a short time later, and both were arrested.

Detectives continued their investigation and identified the man who was the source of the meth supply.

Detectives learned the man lived in Tennessee, but would drive to western Kentucky to sell large amounts of meth.

A joint investigation conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of Mauricio Ramirez of Union City, Tennesse. This was after he drove to the MayTennesseeentucky area to deliver a large amount of crystal meth. He was taken into custody by detectives with the Kentucky State Police.

Detectives took in a total of 280 grams of meth during the investigations.

meth normally sells for $100 a gram in western Kentucky, giving the estimated street value of the seized drugs a value of $28,000, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation involved detectives from McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, Kentucky State Police, ATF and Graves County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say the investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.

The following people faces charges in the investigation:

Mauricio Ramirez 22, of Union City, Tennessee, was charged with trafficking meth.

Betty Rogers, 42, of Salem, Kentucky, was charged with traffic infractions, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia

Eric McDowell, 33, of Smithland, Kentucky, was charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

William “Brian” Cathey, 44, of Paducah, Kentucky, was charged with traffic infractions, trafficking in meth and tampering with physical evidence.

Samuel M. Lefevre, 37, of Paducah, Kentucky, was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

David E. Frensley, 45, of Paducah, Kentucky, was charged with trafficking in meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Megan M. Parkins, 28, of Metropolis, Illinois, was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.

Anthony J. McIntosh, 26, of Paducah, Kentucky, was charged with solicitation to possession of meth.

Jeri V. McKenzie 24, of Paducah, Kentucky, was charged with solicitation to possession of meth

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.