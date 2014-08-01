Heartland Cooks 8/1/14 - Derrick's Grilled Pizza

This week’s Heartland Cook has his hands full. Derrick Geringer has three hungry kids and a lot of leftovers. Unfortunately, those three kids generally don’t like leftovers – so Derrick has had to get creative.



He’s transformed lack-luster leftovers into pizzazz on a plate. To make this dish even more unique, Derrick cooks his Chili-cheese dog & Bacon Cheeseburger pizzas on the grill.

Ingredients:

Chili Cheese Dog Pizza:

Pizza Crust

1 cup canned chili

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

4 hotdogs (sliced)

1/4 cup diced onion

Handful of chili-cheese corn chips

Sliced Jalapenos (optional)

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

Pizza Crust

¼ cup Ketchup

1/8 cup Mustard

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

3 cooked hamburger patties (diced)

4 slices of bacon (crumbled)

¼ cup diced onion

¼ cup diced tomatoes

5-10 pickle slices

Directions:

Pre-heat your grill.

Place pizza crust on a grill-safe pizza pan. Use either a pre-made, store bought crust, or make your own.



Spread a thin layer of chili (for Chili Cheese Pizza) or ketchup and mustard (for Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza) in lieu of traditional pizza sauce on your homemade or store bought pizza crust.

Top with shredded cheese and other toppings of your choice.

Grill pizza approximately 15-17 minutes, or according to homemade pizza dough recipe.

Derrick uses a pellet smoker grill, but warns if you’re grilling your pizza over charcoal; the cook time may vary.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.