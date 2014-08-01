Mosquito collection test positive for West Nile in southern Illinois

?

Health officials in Franklin County say mosquitoes collected in the county have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The infected mosquitoes were found in West Frankfort and Ziegler, Illinois.

The findings are part of routine surveillance carried out by the Illinois department of public health.

Health officials say the discovery is a good time to remind residents to take precautions.

Some of the tips they offer include:

· Avoid being outside between dusk and dawn when Mosquitoes are most active.

· Make sure you use some sort of repellent while outdoors.

· You can help control the population by getting rid of any stagnant water around your home.

· And to keep your grass cut short and trim those hedges.

West Nile can be transmitted through Mosquito bites.

Most people won't show any clinical symptoms, but may become ill three to 14 days after being bitten.

More information can be found on the Health Department's website or call 618-439-0951 or 618-993-8111.

