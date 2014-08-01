Brookport Bridge opens on Friday ahead of schedule

The US 45 Ohio River Brookport Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois is expected to reopen to traffic by 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 1.

Workers completed repairs to the US 45 Ohio River Brookport Bridge on Thursday.

A contractor for the City of Paducah completed work on a section of US 45 leading the bridge as part of construction on a tunnel to carry the Paducah Greenway Trail beneath the highway.

According to KYTC, work to connect the tunnel to the Greenway Trail will continue.

The bridge will open two days ahead of schedule.

The US 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge is at McCracken County mile point 12.882.

