Missouri man gets 15 years for identity theft

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri car dealer who orchestrated one of the largest identity thefts ever prosecuted in the state has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Twenty-seven-year-old Terry Lee Morrow Jr. pleaded guilty in April to two counts of identity theft and nine counts each of forgery and deceptive business practices.

Authorities say Morrow obtained more than $1.1 million in fraudulent car loans through his used car dealership in the Kansas City-area. They say he used his customers' names, birth dates and Social Security numbers paired with details he made up.

Prosecutors say Morrow made more than $478,000 through dozens of victims in 2011 and 2012. They say some victims are still working through problems he caused.

