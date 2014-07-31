Authorities investigating deadly fire in Henderson County, KY

Kentucky State Police is investigating a deadly fire in Henderson County.



According to police, they received a call from the Henderson County Sheriff's Department about a structure fire around 12:25 a.m. on Old Henry-Spottsville Road in Spottsville, Ky.



Responding officials say they found a 75-year-old woman dead inside the home. They asked a KSP arson investigator to investigate the fire.



Police say it is still early in the investigation; however, the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen area and appears accidental at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday in Louisville.



The investigation is ongoing by KSP and the Henderson County Coroner's Office.



