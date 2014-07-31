Trained IL school personnel can now give EpiPen injections

Illinois Governor Pat Quinn signed a law on Thursday that will allow all trained school personnel to administer the drug epinephrine."We want our schools to be high-quality places of learning and that includes making sure our students are safe," Governor Quinn said in a statement.Under the previous law, only Illinois school nurses could administer the drug. Although, not every Illinois school has a full time nurse. Many Illinois school districts have traveling nurses.The new law will allow teachers to administer the drug in a matter of seconds."The quicker it's administered, the safer it is, the better the effect is, and the better the outcome," Annette Miner said, a registered nurse with more than 30 years of experiences."EpiPen," is the most commonly known brand of the drug epinephrine. Another brand is called AuviQ, which, instead of a pen shape, is a small box that has a recording that tells you how to administer the drug."Miner says AuviQ is more commonly given to young children who are prescribed the drug.Parents around the Heartland say they agree with the new law."Oh, I'm very for it," Sheila Schutzenhofer said. Schutzenhofer is a Marion resident, her daughter attends high school. "I mean if they are trained in the use of them, so the know how to properly administer them, I think it's a great idea.""Any responsible adult, and surely our teachers, are one of the most responsible group of adults that interact with our children on a daily basis," Dixie Richardson said. Richardson is a great-grandmother who has grandchildren in school. "There is absolutely no reason why they cannot be taught to do the EpiPen injection..."Miner says that anyone given the proper training could administer the drug during emergencies."Sometimes the teacher would be the best step. Of course if they're in the presence of a nurse, of course the nurse should do it."

The new law will take effect August 1, 2014.

