Voter Guide: Missouri Constitutional Amendment No. 5

"Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to include a declaration that the right to keep and bear arms is an unalienable right and that the state government is obligated to uphold that right?"



Missourians will have the chance to decide if they want to strengthen the state's gun rights law when they head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 5.This is the language voters will find on their ballot:Currently, the U.S. Constitution grants American's the ability to keep and bear arms.Missouri state law also protects that right.Essentially, voters are being asked to decide if this right to keep and carry guns should be an "unalienable right" just like American's rights to life and liberty.That would make the right is impossible to take away and if it was challenged in court, this amendment would give Missourian's the highest level of legal protection.Senator Kurt Schaefer, a supporter of the change, says if passed, Missouri would have the strongest gun rights in the country.Others say it would make it tough to regulate guns and violent criminals.A "yes" vote would amend the constitution to expand gun rights.A "no" vote would keep the constitution the way it is.If passed, this measure is expected to have no impact on taxes.