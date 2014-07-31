Young creator of Domino Designs for Dogs donates money to save animals

We can all get bogged down sometimes with work and just life in general, but imagine juggling middle school, homework, softball and owning your own business.

That's a typical day in the life of Karsyn Connell, but she tackles it all with the help of family.

"You just take the domino and pick the design you want on it," she said. "Then you super glue a little top on. Then you pick out the type of string you want and tie it really tight. And that's it."

It's a pretty simple craft that Karsyn Connell has mastered, churning out domino necklaces, key chains and magnets in seconds.

It's a hobby she turned into a successful charity tackling an issue close to her heart.

"I have three rescue dogs and a cat," she said.



One of those dogs was rescued just in time days away from being euthanized.

"I think that that's horrible because they could send them to rescue," said Karsyn Connell, CEO Domino Designs for Dogs. "There's other ways you don't have to just kill them."

She started Domino Designs for Dogs thinking maybe she'd raise $30-$40 setting up shop in her grandmother's antique store in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Now, she's donated more than $3,500 to no kill shelters in the Heartland.

"Dogs and all animals to me, they didn't do anything wrong," said Karsyn. "It's people that did the thing wrong. And they deserve a second chance at life."

A second chance she's funding. Her donations pay for veterinary bills and animal rescues.

This 11-year-old is also using her crafty success as a platform.

"People are learning how bad animal abuse is," she said.



Her ambition doesn't stop there.

Karsyn was just awarded a $1,000 college scholarship from Kohl's for her charity work and her dreams reach far beyond the present.

"I want to give to other no kill shelters and I want to go a lot farther," she said. "And when I grow up I want to own a no kill humane society."

And she has a message for other kids out there.

"No matter how young you are, you can make a difference," she said. "I mean I thought I wasn't going to make much of a difference and now I have. Just keep trying your hardest."

If you want to help you can find her on Facebook and Instagram.



