Tenn. man arrested after undercover drug investigation by KSP

A Union City, Tennessee man was arrested on Thursday, July 31 after an undercover drug investigation by Kentucky State Police.



Mauricio R. Ramirez, 22, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and buy/possession drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Graves County Jail.



According to police, they seized approximately a half-pound of methamphetamine with a street value of about $22,000.



During the investigation, police say they learned of a shipment of meth that was destined for the western Kentucky area. As a result of the investigation, a traffic stop was conducted on North Sutton Lane about 1 mile west of Mayfield.



KSP was assisted by Paducah ATF, McCracken County Sheriff's Department and the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. The investigation continues by KSP.



Anyone with drug information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721 or toll-free in Kentucky at 1-800-222-5555, callers may remain anonymous.



