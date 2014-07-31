Voter Guide: Missouri Constitutional Amendment No. 7

"Should the Missouri Constitution be changed to enact a temporary sales tax of three-quarters of one percent to be used solely to fund state and local highways, roads, bridges and transportation projects for ten years, with priority given to repairing unsafe roads and bridges?



This change is expected to produce $480 million annually to the state’s Transportation Safety and Job Creation Fund and $54 million for local governments. Increases in the gas tax will be prohibited. This revenue shall only be used for transportation purposes and cannot be diverted for other uses."

The measure is asking voters to decide if they want to increase the statewide sales tax by 3/4 of a cent for 10 years.The money from the increase would be used solely for transportation projects, like improving roads and highways, bridges and public transit.Right now, Missouri's sales tax stands at 4.225 percent.If the amendment is passed, the tax would go up by 3/4 a cent.According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the measure would provide $480 million annually for transportation improvements.

The sales tax increase would not impact the price of medicine, gasoline or groceries. It would however, increase the price on typical every day items.

$25 million to replace the I-55 overpass at Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau,



$43 million to add lanes to Route 67 in Poplar Bluff going toward Arkansas,

$62 million to add lanes to Route 412 in Kennett