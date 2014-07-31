Paducah police investigating gun taken from restaurant table

Paducah police are searching for a man who they say may have information about a gun taken from a table at McDonald's on Wednesday, July 30 around 4:30 p.m.

According to police, a man told them he left a firearm at the restaurant located on Clark's River Road. He said when he returned to get it, it was gone.

They say a white male, in his 40s, wearing a dark shirt and driving a silver or champagne-colored Honda Accord, possibly a 2002-2007 model, may have information about the theft of the gun.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. You can also click here to visit the City of Paducah website and leave a tip.

