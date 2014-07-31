Semi fire on I-64 briefly closes eastbound lanes

Both eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 were closed briefly on Thursday, July 31 after a semi truck caught fire.



According to Illinois State Police, 41-year-old Lonnie C. Burton, from Florida, was driving a 2001 Volvo truck with tractor/trailer eastbound on I-64 near mile post 63 in Jefferson County, Illinois. He told them he heard a popping noise coming from his truck.



Burton pulled to the shoulder and got out of the truck and saw flames coming from the area near the driver's side tires of the truck.



Police say Burton and other drivers tried unsuccessfully to extinguish the fire. The truck and trailer became fully engulfed by flames.



According to police, both lanes were temporarily closed, however, vehicles were allowed to pass by on the shoulder of the road.



Burton was not injured.



